F1 - Alonso to Ferrari rumour swirls in Monaco

"I think our situation is the same as everyone’s"


25 May 2018 - 12h39, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso could be plotting a potential return to Ferrari for 2019.

While the Spaniard seems happy at McLaren, he has not won a race since leaving Ferrari at the end of 2014.

Now a rumour is swirling in the Monaco paddock that, last time out at Barcelona, Alonso’s management supremo Flavio Briatore lined up a meeting with Ferrari.

Alonso’s current McLaren contract is believed to have ’out’ clauses at the end of each season.

"I think our situation is the same as everyone’s," McLaren executive Zak Brown said at Monaco when asked about Alonso’s future.

"We’re all talking to our drivers, and probably talking to each other’s drivers to a certain extent up and down the pitlane," he added.

"We’re now back in Europe, and it’s usually around the summertime that things start really taking shape as far as our conversations with Fernando. I think he’ll let us know what he wants to do pretty soon," said Brown.


