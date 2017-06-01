Logo
F1 - Alonso surprised at Indy pay-cheque

"I’m going to have to tell the guys in formula one"


1 June 2017 - 15h14, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has admitted his surprise at how lucrative taking part in the Indy 500 is.

The Spaniard qualified fifth, was crowned rookie of the year and retired with a blown Honda engine as he skipped Monaco to take part in the fabled US oval race.

It emerged that he took home about $300,000 in prize money.

"I’m going to have to tell the guys in formula one," the McLaren-Honda driver is quoted by the German broadcaster RTL.

"It’s a really good thing you have here, and I think a lot of F1 drivers will be coming soon."



