Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exit

"My contract with Ferrari would have ended in 2016 anyway"


28 April 2017 - 08h38, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso said he is tired of being asked if he regrets leaving Ferrari.

While the Spaniard struggles with McLaren-Honda and tries to keep his racing spirit alive by doing the Indy 500 next month, his successor Sebastian Vettel is leading the world championship for Ferrari.

"I think if Ferrari wins 20 years in a row or if I’m 75 years old, I will still be asked this question," Alonso said at Sochi.

"My contract with Ferrari would have ended in 2016 anyway and yes I would like to be more competitive now but I still think I made a good decision," he insisted.

"There was a lot of pressure when Ferrari didn’t win the title in the first, second and third years, and that was fine, but it would not have been in the seventh year," Alonso added.

"So despite the results, my life was better in the last two years."

"I have seen magazines saying my talent is wasted but I am very happy with my career," the 35-year-old continued. "Let’s see what the future brings, but I’m happy with what I have done."

And despite an horrific start to 2017, there could now be light at the end of the McLaren-Honda tunnel.

At the post-Bahrain test, Honda’s power unit suddenly appeared reliable, and Alonso said those improvements will now be raced in Russia.

"It is not going to be radically different here," Alonso warned, "but we have some improvements in reliability for the engine and also in terms of aerodynamic performance.

"Hopefully this weekend is the point in the championship where we start to put things together."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1