Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso sidesteps Honda axe rumours

"This question is better addressed to the leadership of the team"


24 March 2017 - 14h44, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has refused to comment on speculation McLaren is contemplating dumping its hapless works engine partner Honda.

After a tough opening two years of the Anglo-Japanese collaboration, McLaren is still at the back of the field and struggling for mere reliability due to Honda’s new power unit.

One rumour is the McLaren has basically already written off the first four races as it looks towards the return to Europe for the Spanish grand prix in May.

"I don’t know. I don’t write anything off," Alonso is quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

"We are not here to wait four, six or eight races to improve the situation. That’s how formula one works — it’s not a charity."

Some might say that sounds like the Spaniard’s endorsement of rumours McLaren must now dump Honda and switch to customer Mercedes power.

Alonso said: "This question is better addressed to the leadership of the team.

"Of course I am aware of the rumours, but I try not to pay attention to them.

"It’s frustrating that after two years, everyone is moving forward and Honda is where they were two years ago. Let’s hope we can fix the situation — I asked the team to react strongly and very soon," he added.

Alonso acknowledged that Honda has already made "a lot of changes" between the Barcelona tests and Melbourne, but trackside observers noticed that the Honda engine was making odd ’bang’ sounds during practice on Friday.

Yet another rumour is that Honda is not willing to take all the blame for McLaren’s situation.

Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa said: "In the last two days of the second test week, the problems were caused by vibrations of the car. It was not just a problem with the engine."

He also seemed to hit back at Alonso’s claim that while the new generation of F1 cars is much faster, his McLaren can take almost every corner at full-throttle due to the weakness of the power unit.

"I think the power is better than Abu Dhabi last year," Hasegawa insisted, "but the drag has increased. And as the tyres are wider, the drivers may feel that the speed has dropped."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1