Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso says still ’no decision’ over F1 future

"I continue to have all the options open"


13 October 2017 - 10h01, by GMM 

The F1 world is still waiting to hear if Fernando Alonso will still be on the grid in 2018.

Following the McLaren-Honda split, it is expected the Spaniard will stay at the newly Renault-powered British team next year.

But Alonso’s self-imposed September contract deadline has long expired.

Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo quotes him as saying: "There is still no decision. So we’ll see.

"I continue to have all the options open."

The newspaper said Alonso, who did the Indy 500 this year and has been linked with both Le Mans and the Daytona 24 hour race for 2018, is talking about "other categories" still being an option.

"As I have said several times, one of my goals is to be the best driver in the world, the most complete in the world, and for that I still believe you have to win in other categories too and especially the ’triple crown’.

"That is one of my goals," Alonso, 36, added.

"Sometimes we focus on F1 because it is the best competition in the world of maximum technology," he continued.

"But there are other categories with other cars - with less technology - that require different driving and different skills and it is a major challenge for someone who specialises in something else," Alonso said.

However, he played down any claims a full-time switch to Indycar is on the cards.

"The whole season at Indycar I do not have in my mind in the short term," said Alonso. "But the 500 miles, after my experience of this year, is attractive.

"I look at it for the future, but I do not know when that will be."

Alonso, a two-time F1 champion who has failed to add a third title to his tally in over a decade, also admitted that his motivation has changed over the years.

"It’s a different motivation," he explained.

"When you start you have dreams of showing your talent to the world and having success in F1," said Alonso.

"Now, I remain motivated because there is expectation whenever you get into the car. I have responsibility for the results of the team," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1