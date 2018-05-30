Logo
F1 - Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race

"You’ll see him around"


30 May 2018 - 13h01 

A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso.

After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now considering joining the American series full-time — initially in partnership with an existing team but going it alone by 2020.

The British outfit has already signed up former Indycar champion Gil de Ferran as a consultant.

"You’ll see him around," McLaren executive Zak Brown said of de Ferran. "In Detroit at the Indycar race in a couple of weeks time and around our formula one garage often."

In fact, it now emerges that Brown will accompany de Ferran to Detroit.

And according to sources, also part of the McLaren entourage will be Luis Garcia Abad, who is Alonso’s manager.


