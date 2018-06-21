Logo
F1 - Alonso’s manager plays down Indycar talk

"This is speculation"


21 June 2018 - 10h16, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso’s manager has played down speculation the Spaniard is weighing up between formula one or Indycar for 2019.

After winning Le Mans, the double world champion only now needs to win the Indy 500 to secure his target of the motor racing ’triple crown’.

One rumour is that Alonso is tired of not winning in F1, and so will along with McLaren tackle the full Indycar calendar next year in order to win the Indy 500.

His manager, Luis Garcia Abad, told Onda Cero radio: "It is not an option or a possibility.

"Of course you always have the option of staying or leaving, or choosing one of the two, but nothing is decided.

"This is speculation that comes from the environment around formula one and its more than 500 million spectators and the large number of media," he added.

"We are calm and when the time comes to make the decision, he will take it as always.

"What we all want is for Fernando to be as happy as possible, but he knows that when he can win he does win, and when he cannot, he cannot.

"Every time he’s on a podium, he’s happy, and with Le Mans he has fulfilled a dream," Luis Garcia Abad said.


