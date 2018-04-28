Logo
F1 - Alonso plays down Goss departure

"Not much to add"


28 April 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has played down the reported ousting of McLaren technical boss Tim Goss.

Three races into the team’s tough transition from Honda to Renault power, McLaren has been coy over Goss’ apparent departure.

"Not much to add," Spaniard Alonso told El Mundo Deportivo in Baku.

"The team makes changes public at times and at other times not. We restructured the technical team several times last year, and in every team that’s normal.

"It’s about putting people where it benefits the most. I have total confidence in the team," Alonso added.



