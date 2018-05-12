Logo
F1 - Alonso plays down F1 quit rumours

"There is always talk that this is my last year"


12 May 2018 - 12h35, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has played down rumours he might quit at the end of the year.

The Spaniard said on Thursday that he is no longer desperate to win grands prix. He also said winning Le Mans later this year would mean more than another victory in F1.

"I’m not worried," McLaren executive Zak Brown said in Barcelona.

"He’s saying that because he’s never won Le Mans and because Spain is not in the ’triple crown’.

"One thing about Fernando is you can never question his desire to achieve the maximum possible result, no matter what category he’s racing in," he added.

When faced with the rumours of his retirement, Alonso said: "I think ever since 2014 at this point of the season there is always talk that this is my last year.

"Then in July or August I’m going to Ferrari, September I’m going to Mercedes, then Renault, then Red Bull, and when October or November arrives we’ll see what I do."



