F1 - Alonso not worried about missing Indy 500

"Of course I will watch, following every session and test"


10 May 2018 - 10h00, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he doesn’t have time in his busy 2018 schedule to worry about missing the Indy 500.

Last year, the Spaniard was a highlight of the fabled American oval race, but in 2018 he is busy splitting his time between F1 and the full world endurance championship including Le Mans.

So when it comes to Indianapolis, Alonso is quoted by Speed Week: "To be honest, I don’t even want to be there.

"Of course I will watch, following every session and test. I have many friends there and maintain close contact with the engineers," he added.

And in some ways, he admits he will miss not driving in 2018.

"Everyone tells me that the new aero package works really well, so when I see it on TV then I will want to turn a lap.

"I do miss being there, but currently it’s hard for me to add another race to my programme," Alonso added.



