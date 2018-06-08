Fernando Alonso says he is not finished with formula one — even though he admits he is not sure what will happen next.

Next weekend, the Spaniard will race at Le Mans, amid rumours he will then switch full-time to Indycar for 2019.

And he is constantly hinting that he is getting bored with F1.

"No, I’m not bored," the McLaren driver insisted in Montreal.

"Formula one is the top class and we all dreamed of being here when we started in karting.

"The truth is that in recent years, the results have become predictable. Canada is only the seventh race of 21, but we know perfectly well what will happen in the next 14. That’s sad for the sport," Alonso added.

Alonso insisted, however, that he still loves racing, and "Last year I signed a multi-year contract".

And when asked if he will follow up his Le Mans tilt next weekend with another Indy 500 bid next year, he answered: "Probably not. I’ve hardly thought about it.

"I know the team is considering many different options, since the North American market is important for McLaren. Let’s see how events will develop."

Alonso passes the 300 race mark this weekend in Canada, which is just a season short of Rubens Barrichello’s record.

"When Rubens did that I thought that’s a record for eternity," he smiled. "I never thought I’d get close. Will I still be here next year? Who knows."