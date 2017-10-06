Logo
F1 - Alonso not commenting on Catalonia issue

"I prefer not to get involved"


6 October 2017 - 16h36, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso is refusing to weigh into the political turmoil in Spain.

In his native country, an argument is raging between the region of Catalonia - which is seeking independence - and the Spanish government.

"Everyone has his own opinion," Alonso said at Suzuka, "but I prefer not to get involved. That is my position."

According to the Spanish sports daily Diario Sport, Alonso had a similar response when asked about the progress of his 2018 McLaren-Renault contract.

"There’s nothing new to say for now," he said.



