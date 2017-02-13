Logo
F1 - Alonso not backing Brown’s ’no wins’ claim

"I am keeping a positive attitude"


13 February 2017 - 11h40, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso is not willing to join new McLaren boss Zak Brown in playing down the chance of race wins in 2017.

As McLaren races into the post-Ron Dennis era, new team executive Brown rounded out last week by admitted: "We are not going to be winning any races" this year.

"I read what Zak Brown said, but who knows?" Speed Week quoted Spaniard Alonso as responding.

"I am keeping a positive attitude, preparing for the championship as intensely as ever, and I will do everything in my power," the two-time title winner added.

Alonso also responded to speculation that McLaren might be about to switch to an orange livery in 2017.

"I have read that it could be something orange, black or white," he said. "I asked Eric (Boullier) but he said I would see at the launch.

"What I hope is that it is fast," Alonso concluded.

He said he has been training hard for this year’s faster cars, including 50 kilometres of cycling per day and over 5kms of daily running.

"90 per cent of the drivers on the grid have only driven an F1 car that is slightly faster than a GP2 car, but I have driven cars that we will never see again.

"If we are going to improve a few seconds this year maybe it will be similar, but I don’t think it will radically change the physical requirement," Alonso said.

As for whether 2017 will be his final year in F1, the 35-year-old answered: "We’ll see. We’ll go step by step."



