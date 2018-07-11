Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso no fan of proposed new points system

And he explains why


11 July 2018 - 12h16, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he is not sure changing the points system is a good move for F1.

Over the British grand prix weekend, it emerged that at the latest strategy group meeting, a proposal to expand the points paying positions from the top 10 to the top 15 cars had been tabled.

But Spaniard Alonso says while more points positions seems like good news for the smaller teams and drivers, it actually may not turn out that way.

"The leading drivers always get points and so it can be a great moment if you get 2 points," he is quoted by Germany’s sport.de.

"I remember when Jules (Bianchi) was ninth in Monaco and scored points and it was like a miracle and a great moment for the sport," Alonso added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC