Fernando Alonso says he is not sure changing the points system is a good move for F1.

Over the British grand prix weekend, it emerged that at the latest strategy group meeting, a proposal to expand the points paying positions from the top 10 to the top 15 cars had been tabled.

But Spaniard Alonso says while more points positions seems like good news for the smaller teams and drivers, it actually may not turn out that way.

"The leading drivers always get points and so it can be a great moment if you get 2 points," he is quoted by Germany’s sport.de.

"I remember when Jules (Bianchi) was ninth in Monaco and scored points and it was like a miracle and a great moment for the sport," Alonso added.