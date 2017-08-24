Logo
F1 - Alonso ’motivation’ surprises Rosberg

"I would lack motivation"


24 August 2017 - 14h25, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg says he is surprised Fernando Alonso is keeping up his "motivation" amid the McLaren-Honda crisis.

On Wednesday, the British team announced that Alonso’s 2017 teammate, Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, is staying next year.

But two-time champion Alonso’s decision about what to do next year is less clear.

That is especially true given the fact Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to field unchanged drivers next year, and Ferrari has just re-signed Kimi Raikkonen.

"Formula one is still my priority, it’s my life, and winning the world championship is what I’m hoping," Alonso told CNN.

"If I don’t see any project that will allow me to fight for the win I will look outside F1 — but that’s (a decision for) November-December. I will try all the possibilities before that."

Alonso has suffered through McLaren-Honda’s performance and reliability crisis since 2015, and now-retired reigning world champion Rosberg doubts he could do the same.

"For me, after those years of fighting for the championship, I couldn’t do that," the German told Auto Bild.

"I would lack motivation."



