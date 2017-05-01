Logo
F1 - Alonso leaving exit open for 2018

"These are things that happen in the sport"


1 May 2017 - 10h50, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has admitted again that he could leave the McLaren-Honda project at the end of the season.

It comes after an horror Sunday for the Spaniard in Russia, as his car ground to a halt before the grand prix even started.

Obviously angry, Alonso tried to be philosophical.

"These are things that happen in the sport," he told the Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"As for me, I tried this weekend to drive as fast as I can, helped the team in the way I could and now I’m going home. Next is Barcelona, but if I get there and I cannot run, what am I going to do?

"I do my job, but there is someone who doesn’t do theirs."

Alonso even admitted that he tried to leave Sochi as soon as he broke down on Sunday.

"I tried but there were no planes," he smiled. "So I will have an ice cream and watch the race instead."

Alonso will then do the Indy 500 this month, but he insists he will not quit F1 in frustration of his situation.

"F1 is my life," he said. "I hope we can improve the situation soon."

But beyond 2017 and the expiration of his current contract, that could mean quitting McLaren-Honda at least.

"I think in 2018 we will see what will happen with each of us," Alonso told reporters.



