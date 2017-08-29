Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso issues McLaren-Honda ultimatum - report

"He had a funny feeling with the car"


29 August 2017 - 11h02, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has issued a ’Honda or me’ ultimatum to McLaren, according to Germany’s authoritative Auto Motor und Sport.

It appears that the fiery Spaniard’s three years of patience are finally up, amid rumours he faked a Honda engine failure to retire from last Sunday’s race at Spa.

"He had a funny feeling with the car," said team boss Eric Boullier, defending Alonso.

But Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa said: "We could not find anything wrong in the data."

It is a complex situation.

Auto Motor und Sport explained that if McLaren dumps Honda, it would be a simple breach of contract but with no consequences.

But if McLaren nudges Honda into quitting the deal, that would involve millions in compensation for the British team.

"In what world do they live?" Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko wondered. "If you get rid of someone, you don’t also get money."

So at the moment it appears to be a situation of stalemate, with McLaren waiting for Honda to make a decision — and vice versa.

Alonso is now making clear what he thinks should happen, particularly as his best alternative for 2018 appears to be a move to Williams-Mercedes.

Boullier said: "With a Mercedes engine, we would be two seconds faster than Williams."

Alonso said of the McLaren situation: "There has to be a change.

"I think there are answers out there but we have to find them — and they won’t come from looking at the sky," he is quoted by Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo.

"We have to sit down and work and hope to find the best solution for next year."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1