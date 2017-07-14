In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso might return, while McLaren’s Eric Boullier said the British team needs a fully committed driver for 2018.

And Flavio Briatore, involved in Alonso’s management, was quoted as saying McLaren needs a "revolution" in order to convince the Spaniard to stay.

"Marchionne? Nothing to say. Flavio? Nothing to say — and I read something else today too. Nothing to say," Alonso told Spanish media at Silverstone.