F1 - Alonso has ’nothing to say’ about future

"Marchionne? Nothing to say"


14 July 2017 - 10h40, by GMM 

In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso might return, while McLaren’s Eric Boullier said the British team needs a fully committed driver for 2018.

And Flavio Briatore, involved in Alonso’s management, was quoted as saying McLaren needs a "revolution" in order to convince the Spaniard to stay.

"Marchionne? Nothing to say. Flavio? Nothing to say — and I read something else today too. Nothing to say," Alonso told Spanish media at Silverstone.



