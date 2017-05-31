Fernando Alonso is hopeful the second half of the 2017 season will be better for McLaren-Honda.

The Spaniard insists he has no regrets about sitting out Monaco, after instead bidding for victory at the Indy 500. Ironically, it was a Honda engine failure that ended his day.

But Alonso will return to his recently Jenson Button-occupied F1 car in Canada next weekend.

"For the future, in Canada, we will try to keep improving again," said the 35-year-old this week in New York, according to the Spanish daily Marca.

"The car seems to perform better every time, with the seventh on the grid in Barcelona and having both cars in Q3 in Monaco.

"In the second half of the season we will be more competitive," Alonso predicted.

Beyond that, however, Alonso’s future is decidedly clouded. His McLaren-Honda contract is up, and he is not ruling out a move to a rival team.

"For the future nothing is clear, but I see more possibilities than ever. It’s still early," he insisted.

"After the summer I will calmly look at everything and choose the way that appeals most to me. I have ruled out nothing and am open to everything. My ambition is always to win," said Alonso.