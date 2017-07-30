Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso eyes McLaren engine ’gift’ for 2018

"Hopefully we will see each other next year"


30 July 2017 - 10h36, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has hinted he will stay with McLaren next year, depending on the outcome of the team’s engine supplier crisis.

The team held a surprise birthday party for the 36-year-old in Hungary after qualifying, and boss Eric Boullier said: "Now we hope we will celebrate your 37th birthday together."

And Marca sports newspaper quoted Alonso as responding: "I’m very proud of the team and we have worked well for the last three years.

"Hopefully we will see each other next year as well if Eric, Zak (Brown) or someone else sends me a nice gift."

When pressed as to what ’gift’ he is talking about, Alonso remarked: "I think here we are fighting for seventh place, but it’s not the position dreamed about by any driver.

"There are other things going on that are not about seventh position for next year, when I hope we are fighting instead for pole."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1