Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso expects ’nothing’ from new Honda

"The engine is good for the team to do a press release, but..."


6 July 2017 - 13h15, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has played down expectations about Honda’s ’new’ engine ahead of the Austrian grand prix this weekend.

Amid strong rumours about a McLaren-Honda divorce, the struggling Japanese manufacturer tested the ’spec 3’ unit in Baku and both drivers will race it in Spielberg.

"I am looking forward to seeing our performance," said Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa.

But Spaniard Alonso is not optimistic.

At an FIA event in Vienna, he is quoted by EFE news agency: "I think the engine is good for the team to do a press release, but it is practically the same.

"Any upgrade is welcome, but there is no change with the new engine. We already tried it in Baku practice, but we were last and second to last," Alonso added.

So asked what is expecting from the ’spec 3’ Honda in Austria, he answered bluntly: "Nothing."

Alonso’s comments come amid intense speculation he is targeting a seat at Mercedes or Ferrari for 2018, but he said his future is not a topic "until September".

A move to Mercedes seems unlikely, anyway.

Team chairman Niki Lauda told Sport Bild: "Alonso cannot come to us. Lewis (Hamilton) has a contract.

"Valtteri (Bottas) brings a great performance too, both harmonise well. There is simply no space with us."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1