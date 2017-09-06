Logo
F1 - Alonso ’deserves better’ in F1 - Domenicali

"I hope he can chose a good option and get it right"


6 September 2017 - 13h01, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso "deserves" to be doing better in formula one, the Spaniard’s former boss Stefano Domenicali said.

The former Ferrari chief is now the head of Lamborghini, but he made an appearance in the Monza paddock last weekend.

When asked about Alonso’s difficult situation at McLaren-Honda and his deliberations over 2018, Domenicali said of his former driver: "It is clearly a difficult situation he is in.

"It’s not easy for him to make a decision. But Fernando certainly deserves the best — he’s very great, we all know that.

"I hope he can chose a good option and get it right because he deserves it," the Italian told the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

Domenicali says he is happy with his post-F1 life as the Lamborghini chief, but he remains involved with the FIA at the single seater commission.

Not just that, another Volkswagen brand - Porsche - is now strongly linked with a 2021 foray as F1 engine supplier.

A source at Liberty Media said: "Stefano belongs in F1, and will return to F1."



