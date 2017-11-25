Logo
F1 - Alonso denies losing F1 focus

"The key is the concentration when you lower your visor"


25 November 2017 - 10h15, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has denied he is spreading himself too thin across other disciplines.

Last year, Alonso did the Indy 500, next year Daytona and Le Mans are on the cards, he has a kart track back in Spain, and his new fashion brand Kimoa has now become a multi-year McLaren sponsor.

The 36-year-old denies he is spreading his focus too thin.

"No. The key is the concentration when you lower your visor," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"In the car you always return to your environment and can concentrate without problems."

McLaren boss Zak Brown also dismissed the notion that Alonso is slowly withdrawing his focus from F1.

"We have the basis for a long-term agreement," he told AS newspaper. "Next year will not be his last year, for sure.

"I would like Fernando to finish his career with McLaren and then I think he will keep driving.

"There are some drivers like Nico Rosberg who simply stop. I think for Lewis it will be the same.

"But I think Fernando is one of those rare drivers like Mario Andretti who will want to race in other categories," Brown explained.

"He may be 36, but his body is only 22. I think he has a lot of time to keep driving."



