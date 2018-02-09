Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019

McLaren would not return with him


9 February 2018 - 17h23, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019.

But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully fledged Indycar effort.

"He wants to return and maybe he will do it in 2019," Brown is quoted by Spain’s AS newspaper.

"It depends on him, it depends on how the calendar looks, but he wants to go back and win it."

But Brown said McLaren itself needs to be fully focused on F1.

"With everything that is happening in F1 we have to make sure that we are in a good position in 2021," he said.

"I need to be finding more partners for our F1 team, so any time I am trying to do something related to Indy is time not spent prioritising McLaren in F1."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1