F1 - Alonso cannot win in 2018 - Rosberg

"He’s doing those races because he has no hope in F1"


23 March 2018 - 14h01, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso is looking elsewhere in the world of motor racing because he has no chance of winning in F1.

That is the view of Nico Rosberg, the retired 2016 world champion.

He is referring to the fact that Alonso last year contested the Indy 500, and this year will tackle the full world endurance sports car championship.

"He’s doing those races because he has no hope in F1," Rosberg is quoted by the Spanish newspaper AS.

"He has to look at other things to satisfy his desire to win, because winning the formula one title is not an option for him. So his next big challenge is to be the most versatile driver in the world," the German added.

Rosberg thinks Alonso cannot even win a race this year.

"Will he win a grand prix in 2018? No. Will he get on the podium? A third place, why not?" he said.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne responded to Roberg’s claim that the reigning world champion’s main weakness is inconsistency.

"I think I proved that’s not the case last year," said the Briton. "I think there’s a lot of people who need to get headlines."



