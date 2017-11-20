Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso admits eyeing Le Mans ’future’

"At some point I want to race"


20 November 2017 - 08h20, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he is willing to talk about "the future" with regards to a potential Le Mans foray.

Amid rumours he will do the fabled 24 hour endurance race next year, the Spaniard tested Toyota’s LMP1 prototype in Bahrain at the weekend.

"Such a car is not only fast but also very consistent," he was quoted by Germany’s Auto Bild afterwards.

"At some point I want to race."

However, the future is not yet set in stone, even though in the immediate aftermath of McLaren driver Alonso’s test, Toyota announced that it will contest Le Mans in 2018.

That is despite the fact that every other major car manufacturer has withdrawn from the top-tier LMP1 category.

Alonso said: "We have enough time now to think about the future."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1