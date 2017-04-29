Logo
F1 - Alonso admits 2018 team switch possible

"I am very open to any possibility"


29 April 2017 - 10h35, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he is not willing to wait much longer for Honda to improve.

McLaren headed into the Sochi weekend hopeful of better reliability, but a failure for Stoffel Vandoorne means Alonso’s teammate has now already run through his engine allocation for 2017.

Coupled with poor performance, Alonso - whose contract runs out at the end of the season - called the situation "incredible".

"Maybe I’m towards the end of my F1 career," Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo quotes him as saying.

"I’m 35 years old so I’m sure I have less time to race than I have already raced. How much am I willing to wait? Well, not much, not much."

Alonso has made a concerted point in 2017 of separating his talent, preparation and form from McLaren-Honda’s conspicuous lack of performance.

And he has already been linked with a return to Renault for 2018.

"Every year you try to do your best to fight for titles, victories and podiums," said Alonso. "So we will see what possibilities there are next year, for the improvement of McLaren and their prospects for 2018.

"I finish my contract this year and I have the freedom that I did not have previously to be able to change team or not," he added.

"I am very open to any possibility, but the most important thing at this moment in my career is to be happy and that means winning. I will try to do it as soon as possible."



