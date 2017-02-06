Logo
F1 - Alonso-Mercedes rumours ’baseless’ - Briatore

"There were only baseless rumours"


6 February 2017 - 09h32, by GMM 

Flavio Briatore has rejected speculation Fernando Alonso was ever a serious contender to drive for Mercedes in 2017.

When the reigning champion team suddenly had to replace the retiring Nico Rosberg, Spaniard Alonso was on everyone’s lips as the spectacular potential choice.

But Briatore, still involved in the management of McLaren driver Alonso’s career, said: "There were never any talks between Fernando and Mercedes.

"There were only baseless rumours. It was even said that Niki Lauda wanted to see Fernando’s contract and all the clauses, but the contracts are all there in Geneva," he told the Italian broadcaster Sky Sport 24.



