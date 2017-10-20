Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso, McLaren deny contract for one year only

"We don’t talk too much about the inside of contracts"


20 October 2017 - 09h40, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has denied his new McLaren contract is for one year only.

The Spaniard and the British team announced in Austin that the new deal "underlines Fernando’s long-term ties to the organisation".

But at the same time, there are rumours that only Alonso’s presence in 2018 is guaranteed.

"We don’t talk too much about the inside of contracts, but no, it’s not one year," Alonso said.

Alonso has been clear about wanting to be contractually allowed to do non-F1 races occasionally, amid rumours Daytona or Le Mans are on the cards for 2018.

"Even if (F1) is still the priority, we will see what the future brings," he confirmed.

When asked about Le Mans, he answered: "We have not talked about this yet, but if there is an opportunity, I will try to use it.

"If it happens, it will be with McLaren, just as we did the Indy 500 this year," Alonso said. "But so far there are no plans."

When asked about the details of Alonso’s contract, including the duration and possible exceptions and clauses, McLaren boss Zak Brown said: "We have made an agreement that allows us to keep Fernando for a rather long period.

"We want it to be that whatever car he is racing, he is doing it with McLaren," said the American. "It’s a multi-year agreement."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1