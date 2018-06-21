Fernando Alonso has described 2018 as a "transition year" for McLaren.

In recent days, rumours of a staff revolt at the British team have abounded, with former boss Martin Whitmarsh saying he is prepared to make a comeback.

Whitmarsh is critical of current bosses Eric Boullier and Zak Brown, saying the former has failed to deliver a competitive car while Brown is looking too far beyond the F1 paddock.

Alonso, though, said in Cannes after winning Le Mans that McLaren is on the right track.

"We have improved compared to last year," he insisted.

"We are not yet able to win the world championship, but we want to join the race for victories as soon as possible. I believe this year is a transition year for us but we are moving in the right direction," the Spaniard added.

Alonso played down those who say that even before the disastrous Honda period and now in the wake of it, McLaren is in an obvious decline.

"The decision the stop the cooperation with Honda was right, although it is clear that it was not easy for the team to accept," he said.

"The transition to Renault engines has been successful, as we are fighting for higher positions and earning points in almost every race, but it takes time for the cooperation to become truly fruitful."

Also in Cannes, team executive Zak Brown similarly defended the current situation at McLaren.

"In sports there are no guarantees that you will win all the time, but I believe that McLaren is a very powerful brand, we have a rich heritage, and we will be able to overcome all our difficulties," he said.

"The operation of the team is gradually improving, but we do want the pace of improvement to be faster," he admitted.