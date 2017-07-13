Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one.

Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and consider the possibility to race in F1".

"How? Probably in collaboration with Ferrari," he added.

Now, Germany’s Auto Bild reported rumours that Alfa Romeo could support the Ferrari ’B team’ Haas next year.

Haas’ "Ferrari customer engines would bear the Alfa name," the report speculated. "Ferrari could then place junior driver Antonio Giovinazzi at Haas."