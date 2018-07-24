Starting from the next round of the season, scheduled on the 28th and 29th of July at Hungaroring, the promising 19-year-old Italian will move up to the Milan-based FIA Formula 2 operation. Alessio will join Arjun Maini for the remainder of the 2018 season. Lorandi entered the first four rounds of the 2018 GP3 Series under the Team Trident banner, scoring one podium finish, and impressing our staff with his technical and driving skills. The team now considers him ready for the next step. Lorandi has a valuable resume with two seasons spent in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship and two in the GP3 Series. In Formula 3, he has a prestigious win in the Grand Prix of Pau to his name.

Giacomo Ricci – Team Manager

“We are delighted to promote Alessio Lorandi to our line-up for the FIA Formula 2 Championship. His experience and driving style impressed Team Trident’s technical staff, and they believe he is ready to take a step up to Formula 2. Lorandi will receive maximum support from the team so he will be able to quickly learn all the secrets of the new series for him. With Alessio and Arjun, the team will be able to rely on a tight-knit pairing. They have already been team-mates in Formula 3 so we are sure that they will work well together.

Alessio Lorandi

“I’m really happy and extremely motivated. I will need to adapt myself to the car really quickly and there will be a lot of things to learn. I am working hard with the team to prepare for my debut at Hungaroring. I am really excited about this amazing new challenge.”