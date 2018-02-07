Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alesi ’not in favour’ of grid kids project

"I am in favour of highlighting young athletes and drivers, but..."


7 February 2018 - 13h33, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi says he is no fan of Liberty Media’s new "grid kids" initiative.

F1’s new owners caused an international storm when it was announced that grid girls will be banned in 2018. In their place, children will hold the drivers’ grid boards instead.

Former Ferrari driver Alesi weighed into the controversy when asked by Italy’s Motorbox what he thinks about the introduction of Halo this year.

"I can state absolutely that I am in favour of the Halo," said the Frenchman. "It is a pity that the aesthetics of the cars will be affected, but the most important thing is the safety of the drivers.

"On the other hand, I am not in favour of either the abolition of the grid girls or the new grid kid project," Alesi admitted.

"By abolishing the grid girls, we have eliminated a well-oiled system that allowed many women to work.

"I am in favour of highlighting young athletes and drivers, but not in this way," he added.

Finally, Alesi commented on the fact that his son Giuliano has been re-signed not only by the Ferrari junior academy for 2018, but also by the GP3 team Trident.

"I expect good results," Alesi snr said. "Working with the academy is a guarantee — Giuliano can thrive without rushing."

However, when asked if he would like to see his 18-year-old son test a formula one car soon, Alesi answered: "I would lie down in front of the pit exit!

"Giuliano must only think about GP3. If he wants to sit in a formula one car, then he can jump in one at home and I’ll take a picture."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1