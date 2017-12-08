Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Aldo Costa does not seek Ferrari return

"Moving to England was a godsend for me"


8 December 2017 - 12h31, by GMM 

Aldo Costa says he has no desire to return to Ferrari.

The Italian joined Ferrari in 1995, rising through the design ranks until he was ousted in 2011.

Costa, 56, is now a key designer at title-winning Mercedes.

And despite constant rumours that he may return to Maranello, Costa says he is not interested.

"I owe my change to Mercedes to Ross Brawn and Michael Schumacher," he told Italy’s Autosprint.

"Moving to England was a godsend for me. I feel very comfortable with my current job at Mercedes, I’m at home and I have no intention of leaving."

Costa said he enjoyed Mercedes’ fight with Ferrari this year, but actually expected the battle to continue until the very end.

"By the summer we had a head-to-head but then we moved away because we made progress with the car and also ran reliably.

"But in the early summer we hadn’t expected that. We assumed that the fight would in all likelihood continue to the end.

"We expected it not only psychologically, but also in terms of development because we thought that would be necessary to beat Ferrari," Costa explained.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1