Renault Sport Academy Driver Jack Aitken enjoyed a first outing in the 2012 spec Renault V8 powered E20 Formula 1 car in a test day at Jerez on Wednesday (20 September).

Jack completed a number of assessments and evaluations around the 4.428km Spanish circuit in the E20 as part of his development programme with the Academy.

The 21-year-old returns to action in the GP3 Series in Jerez 6-8 October as he focuses his charge on chasing down championship leader and team-mate, George Russell, in the title battle.

Jack Aitken: "It was a massively enjoyable day, the team made me feel welcome from the start and did a great job in educating me on how a race team operates. I got plenty of laps in and learnt even quicker than I expected, which was nice! So my thanks again to Renault for this opportunity, and the Academy too."

Cyril Abiteboul: "It was pleasing to see Jack Aitken get his maiden outing in in the 2012 spec Renault V8 powered E20 Formula 1 car on Wednesday in Jerez. Jack has been developing well throughout his time with the Renault Sport Academy and this is a real milestone in his driving career."