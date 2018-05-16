Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Advisor says Williams aerodynamics ’stalling’

"We had this problem last year but..."


16 May 2018 - 15h56, by GMM 

Alex Wurz says the aerodynamics on Williams’ 2018 car are basically "stalling".

The once-great British team is now among the absolute slowest on the grid, as young drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin struggle to drive the 2018 car.

"We lose downforce to the diffuser," once team driver and now Williams advisor Alex Wurz is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

"We had this problem last year but it was just annoying. Now it’s stalling.

"We lose grip and the drivers have no confidence in the car."

Worse still, Austrian Wurz said there is not yet light at the end of the tunnel for Williams.

"Identifying the problem is just 10 per cent of the question. Resolving it is the real challenge," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1