Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Advisor Wurz backs Williams to survive

"The future of the team is not in danger"


10 May 2018 - 13h19, by GMM 

Former team driver Alex Wurz says Williams can bounce back from its current slump.

With two ’pay drivers’, poor performance, and the impending departure of main sponsor Martini, many worry that the once-great British team will soon fold.

But Wurz, who according to Speed Week is now an ’advisor’ for the independent team, said: "The turnaround will come."

Firstly, he said fans should not worry that Williams will not replace the money of departing backer Martini.

"There are some contacts and prospects," Wurz revealed. "We will be able to replace Martini.

"The future of the team is not in danger."

And he said Williams can also improve its 2018 car, which in the hands of Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll has not looked competitive so far.

"I’ve always been sceptical about technical advances during a season, but we’ve found solutions that should work by the summer," Wurz added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1