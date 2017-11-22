Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Abu Dhabi 2017 - GP Preview - Toro Rosso

Team quotes


22 November 2017 - 11h10, by Olivier Ferret 

BRENDON HARTLEY

"Wow, what a way to end a year... Abu Dhabi will mark the end of a very busy and surreal few months for me ! This will be my fourth Formula 1 Grand Prix of my career and I have to say that I’ve been feeling more and more comfortable in the Toro Rosso F1 car if I compare it to the first time I drove it. I now feel right at home within the team too, which is always a nice feeling to have. Abu Dhabi is a track I have raced and tested on in other categories and I remain optimistic that I can score my first F1 point !"

PIERRE GASLY

"I’m really excited and looking forward to the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi ! It’s a track I really like, especially because I have some really good memories from racing there last year, where I won the GP2 Series title. It’s a place that therefore means a lot to me, also because I was on pole position there for the last two GP2 seasons ! It’s also a race that starts in day light but ends at nighttime under the floodlights, so it’s a bit different to usual and makes it even more special. The fireworks at the end of the race are also quite spectacular and I like it because they always try to create an amazing atmosphere... and they really manage !! I will give my very best ; we need to really push and keep our sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship – it’s really important for the team and us drivers, as we want to make sure the team can develop the car as much as we’d like for next year. I will do my best and hopefully finish the season on a high in order to start with a strong baseline for 2018."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1