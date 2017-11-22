Logo
F1 news

F1 - Abu Dhabi 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


22 November 2017 - 12h14, by Olivier Ferret 

The Sauber F1 Team is heading to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2017 FIA Formula One season on the Yas Marina Circuit. After having made some progress in the last few races, the team is going into the season finale feeling positive.

Marcus Ericsson

"We are heading out to Abu Dhabi for the season finale. It is positive to see that we have been making some progress over the last few race weekends, and I will do everything to make sure that we continue to work in the right direction. Abu Dhabi is a great location, and a city rich with culture and tradition. The Yas Marina Circuit is a fun one, and the atmosphere and fans are always great there. It is usually a spectacular end to the season there, so I look forward to this race weekend."

Pascal Wehrlein

"The Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is a memorable one, especially due to the unique location of the track. The race starts at twilight, making it feel mystical. There is always a great show programme and there are many activities for fans that take place around the track. Although the championship has already been decided, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is always an exciting end to the season. For my part, I will invest all of my energy in doing the best possible job."

Track facts

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a unique race, starting at sunset and finishing in the dark, which takes place on the Yas Marina Circuit. This track, surrounded by the desert sands, is quite spectacular in an exceptional setting with a stunning hotel that overlooks the flat circuit. Especially during Friday practice and the race, the temperatures will go in the opposite direction to those we usually experience. The first sector features a mix of mid to high-speed corners, the second one is about straight-line speed, braking and traction and the third sector looks like a street circuit and calls for grip and downforce.



F1
F1

F1
F1

F1


F1
F1