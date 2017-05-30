Logo
F1 - Abiteboul admits Palmer future not secure

"We’re doing what’s right for Jolyon"


30 May 2017 - 12h29, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Jolyon Palmer’s F1 future is not secure.

Briton Palmer has struggled for form and results in the opening quarter of his second season with the French marque, while team newcomer Nico Hulkenberg has shone.

Boss Abiteboul told the French-language agency AFP: "We need two drivers who are able to score points.

"We’re doing what’s right for Jolyon to get him through this difficult phase," the Frenchman added.

So when asked if a prolonged struggle for Palmer endangers his place at Renault, Abiteboul answered: "We all need to have results.

"Nico shows that the car is able to score points, and Jolyon must also contribute.

"We are extremely supportive and there is no plan, but we are in an ultra-competitive environment and everyone has the pressure of results. For now we give ourselves time to analyse the situation," he added.



