F1 - A 230 million euros cash injection at McLaren

Latifi’s father linked with McLaren deal


21 May 2018 - 11h53, by GMM 

The father of Force India reserve driver Nicholas Latifi is linked with a major deal at McLaren.

Last week, Canadian 22-year-old Latifi tested for Force India in Barcelona.

But now AS newspaper is reporting that a rumoured EUR 230 million cash injection at McLaren courtesy of a company called Nyidala is funded by Latifi’s father Michael.

Latifi is CEO of Sofina Foods.

In Barcelona recently, McLaren executive Zak Brown said despite the team’s problems in recent years, its shareholders and partners remain supportive.

"They are patient, understanding and know the sport. We are not limited by money," he said.



