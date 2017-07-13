Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 25 races ’not bad’ for F1 staff - Brawn

"Not a bad working life, is it?"


13 July 2017 - 11h44, by GMM 

Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races.

Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races in the future, F1 CEO Chase Carey said his first priority is to make the 21-race schedule for 2018 as successful as possible.

But now the rumours about 25 races are back.

Brawn, F1’s sporting boss under the new Liberty Media regime, said: "25 races — that’s one every other weekend. "Not a bad working life, is it?

"It wasn’t so long ago that drivers were testing every week," he told the Telegraph.

Carey has spoken of his desire to mix traditional F1 circuits with exciting new venues like New York or Miami and, in Brawn’s words, head to "one or two new continents".

Sean Bratches, the F1 commercial chief, says the sport has plenty of options to pick from.

"Since I’ve been here, probably 30 countries, municipalities, principalities have reached out to me interested in bringing formula one to their cities, their countries," he told the AP news agency.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1