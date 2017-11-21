Logo
F1 - 2021 plan will not entice new engine makers - Abiteboul

"Such an engine would be unattractive for car companies"


21 November 2017 - 09h11, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul doubts Liberty’s proposed engine formula for 2021 will entice independent manufacturers onto the grid.

One stated aim of the new rules is to allow the likes of Aston Martin, Cosworth, Ilmor or others to be able to enter formula one.

But Renault boss Abiteboul doubts the plan will work.

"If the FIA and Liberty do not propose an engine that dictates standard technology or extreme restrictions in most areas, then private manufacturers cannot come," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"And such a business plan would only work if the manufacturers were subsidised by a sponsor or a car company," the Frenchman added.

"But such an engine would be unattractive for car companies.

"So I ask the FIA and Liberty who they want to favour with this engine format? If it’s new car manufacturers, let’s ask them what they want," Abiteboul said.



