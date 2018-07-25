Logo
F1 - 2019 to begin with testing in Bahrain

"The FIA and Liberty have already given the green light"


25 July 2018 - 08h50, by GMM 

F1 will kick off the 2019 season with winter testing in Bahrain.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that the risk of bad weather in Spain is the reason for the decision.

That risk has risen even more for 2019 because next season is slated to begin in Australia a week earlier than usual.

"The teams want to vote on the (test) date ahead of the Hungarian grand prix," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"But the FIA and Liberty have already given the green light."

This year, several days of the already limited winter testing programme were affected by freezing temperatures and even snow.

Some teams initially baulked at the suggestion of the move to Bahrain for 2019, but it is believed Liberty Media has agreed to pick up some of the extra freight costs.

In return, the teams have been asked by Liberty to make the private testing more ’open’, including by not using screens in front of the garage doors.


