Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2019 calendar waiting on Miami troubles

"As of right now a contract has not been finalised"


12 July 2018 - 09h27, by GMM 

Liberty Media is waiting on progress in Miami before finalising the 2018 calendar.

It has emerged that the opening seven races on next year’s schedule - every race between March and June - have now been fixed: Australia, Bahrain, China, Azerbaijan, Spain, Monaco and Canada.

And the season finale will take place on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.

"The rest of the calendar depends on whether the planned grand prix in Miami takes place," reported Auto Motor und Sport.

There are several issues with Liberty’s plans in Miami, but the latest one means that a contract was not signed by a July 1 deadline set by the city.

"As of right now a contract has not been finalised," Stephanie Severino, of Miami’s communications office, told Forbes journalist Christian Sylt.

If Miami’s troubles can be overcome, it seems an October race date is likely, on a 2019 calendar that will once again probably host 21 grands prix.

"The conversation around 22-23 races is, I think, a few years out," said McLaren boss Zak Brown.

"But if you put another two or three races on the calendar - a Miami, a New York, another one in Asia, some big markets - it’s pretty attractive commercially to our partners," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC