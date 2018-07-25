Logo
F1 - 2019 German GP rescue talks underway

"I think Miami is great but..."


25 July 2018 - 13h48, by GMM 

Germany could still have a formula one race next year.

With no 2019 deal in place for Hockenheim, a wild rumour did the rounds last weekend that the Nurburgring has made a daring bid to entice Liberty Media to organise a race on the famous Nordschleife circuit.

"I would love it," Lewis Hamilton told Frankfurther Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

But Niki Lauda, who was almost burned to death on the layout in 1976, said simply: "No."

Indeed, much more likely is that - with plans for a Miami street race now delayed until 2020 - Liberty Media is instead open to new talks with Hockenheim.

Sport Bild claims that the German automobile clubs ADAC and AVD are working on the deal and in contact with Liberty Media.

"I’m convinced that we have some very strong representatives in the ADAC and also the AVD who are working to keep the race," former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug told Bild newspaper.

He thinks Liberty would be ill-advised to let Germany drop out of formula one again.

"They have said they want traditional races as well as new ones," said Haug. "That should not be lip service.

"I think Miami is great but not if you lose Hockenheim, Monza, Silverstone. Then it’s goodnight formula one."


