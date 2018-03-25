Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2018 ’could be Raikkonen’s year’ - Villeneuve

"Kimi is getting stronger every year"


25 March 2018 - 17h39, by GMM 

2018 could be Kimi Raikkonen’s year in formula one.

That is the claim of former world champion Jacques Villeneuve, speaking in Melbourne over a decade after Raikkonen’s only title in 2007.

He said he has noticed an increasingly strong Raikkonen at Ferrari in recent years.

"He has become a great personality," Villeneuve told Iltalehti newspaper. "He doesn’t care about anyone and just lives his own life."

And that personal development extends to 38-year-old Raikkonen’s recent driving, the French Canadian added.

"Kimi is getting stronger every year," he said. "Even here. He was fast from Friday practice and more comfortable than Sebastian. That means the car works for him.

"This could be his year," added Villeneuve.

Ferrari official Piero Ferrari agrees, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport: "With a good car, he easily finds the limit and it’s a pleasure to watch him drive.

"But if he doesn’t feel the car properly, then it’s difficult for him."

However, given the political situation at Ferrari, Villeneuve says it is crucial for Raikkonen to get a good early start in 2018.

"He has to take his first win right at the start of the season, otherwise the energy will tilt towards Sebastian," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (303 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (254 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1