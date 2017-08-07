Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2018 contract ’not news to me’ - Magnussen

"It’s a nice situation"


7 August 2017 - 09h10, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018.

The American team said before Hungary that the Danish driver will remain alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean next year.

"I knew when I signed the contract that it was two years, so it’s not news for me," Magnussen said.

"But I think it’s important for the team and for myself, because hopefully we will have no more of these kinds of questions," he added.

Magnussen, 24, said certainty about his future is a new situation for him, having been at the centre of speculation when driving for his previous teams McLaren and Renault.

"It’s a nice situation, because for the two seasons I’ve done in formula one it’s been frustrating to talk about contracts every race," he said.

Haas had a bad race weekend in Hungary prior to the August break, but boss Gunther Steiner said he is not worried.

"I wouldn’t jump to conclusions," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"The midfield is so close that it can go either way every weekend. In Austria we were really good so it goes up and down," Steiner added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1