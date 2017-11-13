Logo
F1 - 2018 Hartley deal not set in stone

"Once we all find out what’s going on..."


13 November 2017 - 11h20, by GMM 

A 2018 deal to race for Toro Rosso is not yet set in stone for Brendon Hartley.

One media source reported from Brazil that while Pierre Gasly is definitely set to drive for the junior Red Bull team next year, a similar deal for New Zealander and sports car champion Hartley is not quite done.

However, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost admits: "There is a high possibility that this will be the driver lineup for 2018."

To put that deal beyond doubt, Hartley’s father Bryan is set to travel to Abu Dhabi for the 2017 F1 finale in two weeks.

"Once we all find out what’s going on and there’s something to be announced, then there will be an official announcement," Hartley snr told the New Zealand media source Stuff.



