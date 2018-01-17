Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2018 Ferrari could be ’monster’ - Marchionne

"I was in Maranello for the last few days"


17 January 2018 - 08h25, by GMM 

Sergio Marchionne thinks it’s possible Ferrari has put together a "monster" of a formula one car for 2018.

The Italian publication Autosprint says the 2017 runner-up’s new project is codenamed project 669, and will be launched by Ferrari on February 22.

"I was in Maranello for the last few days and the guys are busy but they seem too relaxed," Fiat and Ferrari president Marchionne is quoted as saying at the Detroit motor show.

"I can only conclude that we have either made a real monster or garbage!" he smiled.

"We have done everything to have a super strong car but we will have to wait until February 22 when we reveal it," the Italian-Canadian added.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Kimi Raikkonen will have a new race engineer this year, as his regular Dave Greenwood returns to Britain.

The newspaper said Raikkonen will now be engineered by Carlo Santi, who is promoted from within.

Meanwhile, Marchionne did not deny rumours that he has bigger plans in F1 for Alfa Romeo, as the Italian brand becomes Sauber’s title sponsor this year.

"We are sponsors but it is a work in progress with Sauber. It will take time," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1